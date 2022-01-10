Scottish Government gives go-ahead for EDF JV wind farm

The Scottish Government has given additional consent to a joint venture of EDF Renewables and Wood for the Stornoway wind farm in Scotland.

The new consent will give the company behind the development the option to install cost-effective wind turbines.

This new consented design features a total of up to 33 wind turbines – almost 24 turbines with a tip height of up to 180 metres and nine turbines with a tip height of up to 156 metres.

That compares to a maximum of 36 turbines at up to 145 metres in the project’s earlier consent in 2012.

Lewis Wind Power Project Manager Claire Jones said: “This comes after two rounds of community consultation on the company’s proposals, with public exhibitions at Stornoway Town Hall in October 2018 and February 2019.

“During these consultations, we listened carefully to feedback from local people and consequently made changes to our proposal.”