Roadnight Taylor selected as National Farmers Union Partner

Energy consultancy NFU Energy has selected the specialist grid consultancy Roadnight Taylor as its partner to deliver its new Renewable Energy Solutions service.

The service is designed to help farmers and landowners assess and develop large-scale renewable energy schemes on their land.

Bruno Gardner of NFU Energy said: “The UK’s commitment to be net zero by 2050 and the impact this will have on the requirements for new renewable energy schemes, creates opportunities for those farmers who have the potential to host renewable energy schemes.”

Mr Gardner said: “Hosting a scheme can generate valuable new income streams for farmers, with large solar schemes generating millions of pounds in land rental over their lifetimes.

“However, the development process is not straightforward, and it can be easy for landowners to fall into multiple pitfalls or miss out on opportunities if not approached correctly or if the wrong development partners are selected.”

NFU Energy has partnered with Roadnight Taylor to provide the service to help landowners maximise the chances of successfully developing a scheme and the income earned from it.

In 2020 alone, Roadnight Taylor secured over 2GW-worth of connection capacity – for a combination of developer and landowning clients – across some 80 solar, solar plus storage, energy from waste and gas genset sites.

For those viable sites where Roadnight Taylor represents the landowner, it helps those landowners to market their sites to leading UK developers through a bidding process.

Hugh Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Roadnight Taylor, said: “We’re excited to be helping to accelerate UK decarbonisation by working with NFU Energy and landowners to identify sites with potential for renewable energy schemes.

“Every scheme must start with suitable grid access and the right, cost-effective grid connection. Our knowledge of the UK’s electricity grid and our dialogues with the system planning teams at Distribution Network Operators, will help landowners take advantage of genuine grid opportunities.”