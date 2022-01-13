Infrared heating over heat pumps?

Infrared heating is one of the most energy efficient and cost-effective heating systems available.

That’s according to a report from EnTRESS, within the University of Wolverhampton, revealing that over time infrared will be cheaper than air-source heat pumps and can heat a room in under 10 minutes.

This is also more efficient and quicker than heat pumps, as they have a lower output compared with both gas boilers and infrared.

The report claims the government should consider infrared just as much as heat pumps in his net zero strategy, as it’s a useful alternative for properties that cannot afford heat pumps or logistically have them installed.

According to the researchers, this form of heating can also reduce reliance on the grid, with direct integration of renewable technologies such as solar photovoltaic (PV) to homes.

It reportedly takes up to one week for air-source heat pumps to be retrofitted to two-bedroom properties, with the study stating this is as short as one day for infrared.

The report estimates the overall cost of infrared to be under £50,000 for a 20-year lifespan, including installation, maintenance and operating costs. It predicts this number to be as high as £66,000 for heat pumps for a 10-year lifespan, including the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) on its installation.

Dr Vinh Doan from EnTRESS said: “Infrared heating technology offers energy-efficient electric heating, with numerous benefits including low upfront installation cost without the need of a ‘wet’ heating system, low maintenance and great flexibility for both newly built and retrofitted homes.”