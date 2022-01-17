New project to power India’s ‘first’ green hydrogen microgrid

Bloom Energy has been selected to showcase its technology to power what is believed will be India’s first green hydrogen microgrid.

Its collaboration with power utility NTPC will see the company use its high temperature electrolyser to generate green hydrogen from renewable electricity produced by a nearby floating solar farm in the city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The hydrogen will then be converted into carbon-neutral electricity through Bloom Energy’s hydrogen fuel cells to power NTPC’s Guest House, a local accommodation intended for use by the company’s employees and guests.

The project, supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and expected to start in 2022, is designed to explore large-scale, off-grid hydrogen energy storage and microgrid projects at strategic locations across India.

Venkat Venkataraman, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Bloom Energy said: “Reducing carbon emissions is the number one priority in the fight against climate change and green hydrogen will be critical to India’s decarbonisation objectives.

“Bloom’s technology is well-positioned to help India transition to a net zero, hydrogen-powered economy and we are excited to collaborate with NTPC to bring the country’s first green hydrogen microgrid to life. The powerful combination of Bloom’s high-efficiency electrolysers and fuel cells enables the highest possible round trip efficiency with green hydrogen for energy storage.”