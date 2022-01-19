Winter takes hold as large volumes of LNG help meet demand, but at what cost to business energy users?



In this episode you will learn:

Hedge fund and speculative activity picks up in oil

Supply and demand for gas and power in the UK as winter takes hold and what it means

Interconnector capacity limits impact the import of power, exacerbated by issues with French nuclear production

Big demands on fossil fuels expected as short-term issues with transitioning to lower carbon generation are brought to bear

What this all means for energy pricing, inflation and interest rates as investors seek a safe haven

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted article.