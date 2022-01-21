Finance & Markets

Aberdeen energy firm boosted with £500k HSBC UK funding package

The funding will enable the company to purchase combined heat and power generators

Friday 21 January 2022
Image: Biosus Energy

Biosus Energy, an energy firm based in Aberdeen has secured a £500,000 funding package from HSBC UK to develop further its plans and offerings.

The company said the finance will help it purchase combined heat and power (CHP) generators.

Biosus Energy installs CHP generators at clients’ sites under Energy Supply Agreements.

The technology is believed to help businesses lower carbon dioxide emissions from their operations and save on energy bills.

Garth Way, Director at Biosus Energy, said: “Helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and utility bills is more important than ever before.”

Tim Laundon, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK has pledged to achieve net zero from our financed portfolio by 2050 and we’re committed to working with all our clients to help them on their journey to net zero.”

