‘Industry-first’: New £5m trial to decarbonise heat launched in Scotland

The Scottish Government and network companies in Scotland have joined forces to launch a new £5 million trial to decarbonise heat.

Claimed to be an industry-first, the Project Re-Heat – led by SP Energy Networks and supported by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – will explore how electricity networks can manage the expected increase in power demand by transitioning to electric heating solutions most efficiently and cost-effectively.

Scotland is expected to see more than a million homes converting their heating from fossil fuels to zero emission systems such as heat pumps, creating a “significant increase” in demand on the electricity system.

The project will be trialled in three areas – East Ayrshire and East Dunbartonshire by SP Energy Networks and Highland by SSEN – with a total of 150 Daikin-manufactured heat pumps installed in homes.

Technical and commercial solutions are expected to be developed following the trial which can be rolled out across Scotland to make heat demand more flexible.

Derryherk will be providing data analytical and geographical information system (GIS) services for the project.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “Meeting our ambitious climate targets will require rapid reduction in carbon emissions across our homes and buildings.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government could support this innovative project, which demonstrates how we can cut carbon emissions faster by installing intelligent systems that use our growing energy resource efficiently.

“It also highlights that, working together with public and private sector partners, we can ensure our homes and buildings are climate-friendly and bring benefits to communities and local economies across the country.”