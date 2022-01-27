Finance & Markets

UK to review anti-dumping measures on Chinese steel

The Trade Remedies Authority will decide whether duties are still needed to offset dumping of these imports in the UK

Thursday 27 January 2022
The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has started a transition review of an anti-dumping measure on heavy steel plate from China.

It will decide whether duties are still needed to offset dumping of these imports in the UK.

The measure covers certain products of non-alloy or alloy steel which are often used in the manufacture of construction, mining and logging equipment, in oil and gas pipelines, for shipbuilding and construction of bridges and buildings.

It is one of a number of trade remedies measure that was transitioned to the UK from the EU system.

Trade remedy investigations were carried out by the EU Commission on the UK’s behalf until the UK left the EU.

Businesses that may be affected by the review, such as importers or exporters of the products or UK producers of similar products, are being invited to provide their views.

