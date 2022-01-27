Salford citizens to have their homes turned carbon-neutral for free

Two residents in Salford, Manchester will see their homes transformed into carbon-neutral builds thanks to an initiative by the local authority.

Salford City Council has invited its residents to apply to have the chance to receive up to £50,000 of measures to retrofit their homes to a high green standard.

These measures could include installing air source heat pumps, insulation and solar panels.

It is estimated that homes in Salford cause more than a third of the city’s total carbon dioxide emissions.

Councillor Mike McCusker, Lead Member for Planning and Sustainable Development, said: “We are looking for two green champions in Salford to receive the benefits of a carbon-neutral home that will reduce their energy bills and cut emissions but also help us show others how implementing these measures can be a key tool in our bid to tackle the city’s carbon footprint as we aim to build a greener Salford.”