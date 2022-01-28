Ola invests £100m in electric car factory in Coventry

Ride-hailing company Ola has announced plans to invest £100 million in an electric vehicle (EV) development facility in the UK.

The Indian company, that is a rival of other services including Uber and Bolt, has announced the move will create 200 jobs in the West Midlands city.

Ola has already launched a scooter for journeys and now plans for electric cars to hit the roads.

Its electric scooters are built in Bengaluru but production will now be concurrent with the Coventry site.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said: “[This site] will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles.

“[It] will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India, to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”