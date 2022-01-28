Yorkshire Water says yes to a ban on plastics in wet wipes

Yorkshire Water has called for a ban on plastics in wet wipes and all single-use sanitary items.

The water company has also urged for an extension of the responsibility of manufacturers to cover the cost of educating customers about correct methods of disposal and the clean-up costs created by incorrect disposal.

Ben Roche, Director of Wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said: “Wet wipes containing plastic, which do not break down in the sewer like toilet paper are regularly flushed into our sewer network.

“These have a significant impact on the operation of our network and can lead to restricted toilet use, sewage entering homes and gardens, sewage escaped into the local environment or pollution to local environment or pollution to local watersources.”