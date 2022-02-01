US announces $25m to make waves in clean energy production

Research, development and demonstration technologies that harness wave power to generate electricity have received a $25 million (£18.6m) boost from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The funding supports eight projects that will make up the first round of open-water testing at the PacWave South test site, off the Oregon coast.

The projects aim accelerate the commercial viability of wave energy technologies and deploy them at scale to help decarbonise the grid.

Wave energy converters, which capture and convert waves into carbon-free electricity, require testing in realistic conditions to be deployed at scale, with obstacles to testing in the open ocean include permitting challenges and a scarcity of available test sites.

In 2016, the DOE partnered with Oregon State University to build the PacWave South test facility, which will be the nation’s first accredited, grid-connected, pre-permitted, open water wave energy test facility.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Harnessing the unrelenting power of the ocean is a clean, innovative and sustainable way to curtail carbon pollution — benefitting American businesses and families, especially coastal communities hit hardest by the impacts of climate change.

“Diversifying and expanding our clean energy sources will usher in a new era of energy independence that makes the grid more resilient, curbs the climate crisis and saves Americans money on their energy bills.”