Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

UK’s leading oil and gas trade body changes its name

By rebranding itself, OGUK aims to include low carbon offshore energy technologies

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 1 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The leading trade body for the UK’s oil and gas industry OGUK has announced it will be changing its name to Offshore Energies UK.

The organisation said it wanted to expand its work to businesses that adopt low carbon technologies on the road to net zero.

The move to rebrand is aimed to reflect its members that incorporate in their operations technologies including offshore wind, hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage systems.

Deirdre Michie, Chief Executive Officer of the rebranded Offshore Energies UK, said: “Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK’s energy security – and to drive the transition to low carbon energy.​

​“Following an extensive strategic review, we recognised that we too need to evolve to reflect what is happening in our sector.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast