UK’s leading oil and gas trade body changes its name

The leading trade body for the UK’s oil and gas industry OGUK has announced it will be changing its name to Offshore Energies UK.

The organisation said it wanted to expand its work to businesses that adopt low carbon technologies on the road to net zero.

The move to rebrand is aimed to reflect its members that incorporate in their operations technologies including offshore wind, hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage systems.

Deirdre Michie, Chief Executive Officer of the rebranded Offshore Energies UK, said: “Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK’s energy security – and to drive the transition to low carbon energy.​

​“Following an extensive strategic review, we recognised that we too need to evolve to reflect what is happening in our sector.”