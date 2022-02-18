Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy efficiency and low emission vehicle sectors see annual turnover hit £19bn

The energy efficient products was the largest sector for turnover and employment, according to the ONS

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Energy efficiency products and low emission vehicle sectors remained the largest ‘green’ sectors of the UK’s economy in 2020.

That’s according to the latest report for Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy (LCREE) by the Office for National Statistics, which estimates the energy efficient products, excluding energy efficient lighting, and low emission vehicle sectors accounted for £12.1 billion and £6.8 billion of turnover respectively.

Turnover in the entire UK LCREE was estimated to be £41.2 billion in 2020, with no significant change since 2014 when the survey began.

The ONS also estimated nearly 207,800 people were working full time in the LCREE in 2020.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast