Energy efficiency and low emission vehicle sectors see annual turnover hit £19bn

Energy efficiency products and low emission vehicle sectors remained the largest ‘green’ sectors of the UK’s economy in 2020.

That’s according to the latest report for Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy (LCREE) by the Office for National Statistics, which estimates the energy efficient products, excluding energy efficient lighting, and low emission vehicle sectors accounted for £12.1 billion and £6.8 billion of turnover respectively.

Turnover in the entire UK LCREE was estimated to be £41.2 billion in 2020, with no significant change since 2014 when the survey began.

The ONS also estimated nearly 207,800 people were working full time in the LCREE in 2020.