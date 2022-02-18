Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

McDermott secures largest renewable energy project

The 980MW offshore converter platform will be built 118 miles offshore from Germany

Friday 18 February 2022
McDermott has landed its largest renewable energy contract – a 980MW project from TenneT.

It will be responsible for designing, building and installing the offshore converter platform, which will be located off the German coast.

Its branches in the Hague, Chennai and Gurgaon will work together on the completion of the project.

Samik Mukherjee, McDermott Chief Operating Officer, says the project “elevates [its] growing energy transition portfolio and signifies [its] expansion into the thriving offshore wind market, further strengthening global ambitions in the renewables sector.”

