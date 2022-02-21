Flood warnings issued for Storm Franklin

The Environment Agency is urging people to ‘remain vigilant’ following the heavy impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday.

Parts of the North of England are set to be hit with more flooding with Storm Franklin on the horizon.

Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, Kath Smith, said: “We are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care following the impacts of Storm Eunice and with a further storm, Franklin, on the way.

“Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding in parts of the north of England today and tomorrow.”

The Agency has issued severe flood warnings for those near the River Mersey and urged those looking for updates on their area to check its Twitter account.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“Residents close to the River Mersey are being warned to take immediate action and prepare for property flooding,” Ms Smith added.