Homes to cut their energy bills through government energy efficiency boost

The government has today unveiled a new £67 million package aimed at boosting energy efficiency and helping some of the poorest households across the UK to save money on their bills.

The funding will be allocated to 22 local authorities to improve up to 4,300 low income, off-gas grid households.

Grants will pay for energy efficiency measures such as wall and roof insulation as well as new low carbon heating systems.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “This funding will make a real difference to thousands of low income households – saving them up to £200 a year on their energy bills through upgrades like better insulation.

“This is just the first round of the £950 million funding we have committed over the next three years and will ensure we help those most in need. It will keep more money in people’s pockets, at the same time as making homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.”

Recent research found that 60% of total housing stock in England and Wales might need an upgrade that will improve energy efficiency.