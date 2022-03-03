Ofgem funds 40 projects to help energy networks hit net zero

Energy networks have announced 40 new innovation projects to help speed up the net zero transition.

The projects focus on clean heat, zero-emission transport and data and will be implemented across Britain’s gas and electricity networks.

The projects will be funded by Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) with Innovate UK – with each project receiving £150,000 to investigate the potential of their ideas.

The SIF is a five-year programme with a possible £450 million available to boost innovation within the energy sector.

One of the projects explores how satellite data can be used to help with grid repairs following flooding or wildfires, with others exploring the use of hydrogen in transport and nuclear energy.

The initial £150,000 will be used to fund two months’ worth of research and if the projects are deemed feasible, they will receive a further £500,000 to put their plans into action.

Ofgem Director for Strategy and Decarbonisation, Neil Kenward, said: “We hope these 40 pioneering green projects will blaze a trail in innovation that will help us diversify our energy supplies, protecting consumers from future energy shocks as well as protecting the planet.”