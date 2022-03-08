German Chancellor rejects ban on Russian energy

Many European countries have taken action against Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions have been imposed on the imports of Russian gas, large Russian businesses such as Gazprom and oligarchs.

Germany suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline last week, which connects Russia to Germany, in an attempt to stand against the ongoing conflict.

Despite this decision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has now pushed back on a ban of Russian energy imports.

He explains that due to Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian energy to keep the lights on, it would not be a sensible move for the German people if this sanction was imposed.

Mr Scholz stated: “Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions.

“Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment.

“It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens.”

European nations had been discussing a ban on Russian imports with the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, however, the German Chancellor has now revealed that this would be disastrous for security of supply.

He added: “The federal government has been for months working urgently with its partners in the European Union and beyond to develop alternatives to Russian energy.

“This cannot be done overnight.”