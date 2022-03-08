‘Leaders are absent on climate change’

Experiences of climate change are now commonplace throughout the world and no less than in Australia, where heavy flooding across Queensland and New South Wales has shaken the population.

The Climate Council is calling on the Australian government and politicians for what it claims is a lack of action on their behalf in fighting climate change.

In its latest report, it claims there has been too much belief from high places that floods and extreme weather have been unavoidable and unfortunate.

The Council’s response to these views is the simple and unequivocal message “this is climate change”.

The report stresses that steps can be taken to lessen the frequency of these natural disasters, stating “major investment and careful planning are required.”

Heavy blame is heaved on current Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, with the report pointing to the government’s continuation to burn coal, oil and gas, as a key driver of the extreme flooding.

The Climate Council outlines four points that it believes federal political parties must adhere to.

They include acknowledgement of climate change’s role in driving natural disasters, explaining the steps to the public that are being taken to prepare for these disasters, take further pledges to boost renewable energy and phase out fossil fuels and ensure towns and cities are rebuilt with climate change in mind – ensuring they are more resilient to it.

Australia was subject to global criticism for its decision at the end of last year to not cut its use of fossil fuels, with the Prime Minister stating: “We won’t be lectured by others who do not understand Australia. The Australian way is all about how you do it and not if you do it. It’s about getting it done”.

Energy Live News has contacted the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources for a response.