Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm secures its backbone!

Scotland’s largest fixed bottom offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest, Seagreen, has its backbone ready!

The project, which is currently under construction off the Angus coast, saw the installation of a 4,800-tonne offshore platform.

The 15 metre-high structure is believed to have a paramount role as it will collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by 114 wind turbines before transferring it ashore through 60 kilometres of offshore subsea cabling.

The 1.1GW project is predicted to generate around 5,000GWh of renewable energy every year.

That is enough to power more than 1.6 million homes.

Director of the Seagreen project John Hill said: “At around 4,800 tonnes, the topside is a significant piece of equipment which has been carefully designed to withstand the rigours of a long operational life in the North Sea.”

The £3 billion wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.