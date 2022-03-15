Finland’s much-delayed nuclear plant starts producing power

The much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor in Finland has started producing electricity, it has been announced.

Operator TVO confirmed the third nuclear unit was connected to the power grid for the first time on Saturday, 12th March 2022, around 12 years after its planned launch.

During the four-month test production phase, the nuclear reactor’s electricity output will be gradually increased to 1,600MW, corresponding to around 10% of Finland’s power demand.

Regular electricity production from OL3 – Finland’s first new nuclear plant in four decades – will start in July 2022, accounting for around 14% of the country’s total power consumption.

Marjo Mustonen, Senior Vice President of Electricity Production said: “The start of electricity production has been carefully prepared for and this is a great demonstration of our expertise. OL3 is a significant addition to clean electricity production in Finland, the share of which will rise to over 90%.

“At the same time, the need for the import of electricity will decrease to below half.”

Over time, OL3 is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports from Russia, Sweden and Norway and lead to lower prices.

TVO added in a statement: “OL3 significantly improves Finland’s electricity self-sufficiency and helps in achieving carbon neutrality goals.”