Wales announces ‘largest ever’ investment in flood protection

The Welsh Government has announced what it claims is the largest ever investment in flood protection, totalling more than £214 million over three years.

The funding will be used to manage flood and coastal erosion risks associated with climate change as huge swathes of the country could be left underwater as a result of global warming, according to latest government assessments.

Last year, the government supported work to reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion for more than 950 homes and businesses across Wales, with an additional 3,600 benefitting from enhancements to existing defences.

Climate Change Minister Julie James made the announcement during a visit to a £3 million project at Aberavon that has strengthened the seafront promenade and protected homes and businesses from future floods and storms.

She said: “As the latest IPCC report shows, climate change is happening now and already impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions across the world. As well as reducing our emissions, we all need to work together to adapt to a changing climate in the years ahead.

“Just last month, three successive major storms swept across Wales impacting many communities – investment in protection has never been so important. I am therefore pleased to announce our largest ever flood programme totalling over £71 million next year and £214m over the next three years.”

Ms James also confirmed an increase of £24 million over the next three years, which for next year will boost the budget of Natural Resources Wales by £1.5 million, increase the revenue local authorities can apply for up to £225,000 per authority and extend the current Coastal Risk Management Programme by one final year.

The funding for next year alone is expected to benefit more than 14,500 properties.