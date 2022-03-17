Finance & Markets

Eni and bp form joint Angolan energy company

‘Azule Energy’ has been formed and is expected to become the country’s largest energy producer

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 17 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Eni and bp have formed a joint 50/50 independent energy company in Angola – ‘Azule Energy’.

Azule Energy will be responsible for more than 200,000 barrels of oil and gas production a day and two billion equivalent barrels of net resources.

The establishment of the company is expected to instantly make it Angola’s largest energy producer. It will also take Eni’s stake in Angolan solar company Solenova.

bp Chief Executive Bernard Looney commented: “Angola has long been important for bp operations and this innovative new venture underscores and enables our continued commitment to the country. Eni is a valued partner to be working with in the region.”

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi added: “Combining two world-class businesses into one stronger team, Azule Energy will leverage synergies and high-quality assets, boosting activities in Angola and will have one of the largest portfolios of production, development and exploration opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast