Utility Warehouse appoints OVO's executive as CCO

David Walter has also worked with Centrica and SSE

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 17 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Utility Warehouse (UW) has announced the appointment of David Walter as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company.

Mr Walter was previously VP of Commercial at OVO.

He has also worked for SSE, and Centrica in a broad range of Commercial and General Management roles.

Stuart Burnett, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Utility Warehouse, said: “David’s pedigree and experience made him the perfect candidate for us.

“He’s worked across the industry at some of the most recognisable names and brands and the work he’s done in these places makes him a natural fit for the CCO role here.”

David Walter said: ‘The more I find out about UW, the more excited I become. The business is already on a journey of change and growth.”

