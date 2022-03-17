‘Historic milestone’ as Ukraine connected to European power grid

The electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova have successfully been synchronised with the Continental European Grid.

It is a historic milestone for the EU-Ukraine relationship, as the country is now part of Europe in this area, according to the European Commission.

The trial project will enable Ukraine to keep its power system stable and decouple it from Russia following the invasion of the country.

It follows an urgent request from grid operators in Ukraine and Moldova late last month to accelerate the process which started in 2017.

The decision to start the trial operations comes after Belgium-based ENTSO-E said it was technically possible to do so and speed up the process that was expected to take years more to complete.

The European Commission welcomed the move, adding: “This project has shown extraordinary co-operation and determination from everyone involved. I want to thank the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) for doing a year’s work in two weeks to make this happen. I want to thank the French Presidency of the Council and Member States for their support to this project that is not without risks. And I want to thank our Ukrainian partners – Minister Galushchenko and Ukrenergo in particular – for their heroic efforts in keeping the Ukrainian energy systems working in the middle of a terrible war.

“The EU will continue to support Ukraine in the energy sector, by ensuring the reverse flows of gas to the country and the delivery of energy supplies that are badly needed. We are also looking forward to the time when we can continue our excellent co-operation on the green transition and market reforms.”