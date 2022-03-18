Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Government funds ‘Buckinghamshire’s first’ electric refuse collection vehicle

The project aims to create a blueprint for future conversions in the local authority’s vehicle fleet

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Buckinghamshire Council has been awarded £578,000 in government funding to convert its first refuse collection vehicle to electric.

The funding from the government’s ‘Air Quality Grant’ will cover the cost of upcycling the first vehicle and pay for performance trials, spare parts and equipment for maintaining the vehicle.

The project is believed to improve air quality and carbon dioxide emissions in Aylesbury and other areas which have exceeded the average nitrogen oxide levels.

The use of the upcycled 26-tonne vehicle is predicted to save more than ten tonnes of greenhouse gas, 69 kilograms of oxides of nitrogen and half a kilogram of particulate matter emissions every year.

Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “This funding means that not only can we convert our first refuse vehicle to electric power, which is incredibly exciting, it also means we will be able to create a blueprint for future conversions, helping us to overcome the cost barrier of the electrification of the rest of our fleet.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast