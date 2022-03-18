Government funds ‘Buckinghamshire’s first’ electric refuse collection vehicle

Buckinghamshire Council has been awarded £578,000 in government funding to convert its first refuse collection vehicle to electric.

The funding from the government’s ‘Air Quality Grant’ will cover the cost of upcycling the first vehicle and pay for performance trials, spare parts and equipment for maintaining the vehicle.

The project is believed to improve air quality and carbon dioxide emissions in Aylesbury and other areas which have exceeded the average nitrogen oxide levels.

The use of the upcycled 26-tonne vehicle is predicted to save more than ten tonnes of greenhouse gas, 69 kilograms of oxides of nitrogen and half a kilogram of particulate matter emissions every year.

Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “This funding means that not only can we convert our first refuse vehicle to electric power, which is incredibly exciting, it also means we will be able to create a blueprint for future conversions, helping us to overcome the cost barrier of the electrification of the rest of our fleet.”