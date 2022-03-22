Cadent strike action looms as gas workers reject ‘below inflation’ pay rise

Thousands of Cadent gas workers are going to vote for strikes over pay.

The GMB Union has announced the dates of the industrial strike ballot that will run from Friday 25 March until 8th April.

The union said a strike could take place as early as 22nd April as workers had allegedly rejected a “below-inflation pay increase of just 4% next year.”

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “GMB members have already rejected a pay deal – what Cadent is offering amounts to a big real terms pay cut.

“There is a cost of living crisis and inflation is rocketing.

“Cadent is struggling to recruit because it doesn’t pay enough and its workforce is going elsewhere to better-paid jobs.

“The company made £900 million profit last year and needs to wake up what happening in the jobs market and the issues facing workers.

“The bottom line, pay more or face strike action.”

ELN has approached Cadent for a response – the company did not respond before publication.