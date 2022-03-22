EU launches special call to support countries phasing out fossil fuels from Russia

The European Commission has launched a special call to support member states phasing out their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Member states can immediately send requests to the Commission for technical support in areas, including the diversification of energy supplies, accelerate the transition to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency.

The special call was launched under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), the main instrument to provide technical support to reforms in the EU, following requests by national authorities.

Special TSI calls can be launched in case of special emerging needs – it was previously done in June 2021 in relation to the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plans, giving access to the Recovery and Resilience Facility and it is done now in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms said: “The EU has reacted to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine promptly, united and strongly.

“The Technical Support Instrument is a flexible instrument that can adapt to different political circumstances. Now it stands ready to help member states welcoming and integrating people fleeing the war in Ukraine and reducing their dependency on fossil fuels, including those coming from Russia, by investing in clean energy sources and energy efficient technologies.”