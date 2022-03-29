New project to support EV charging rollout in the UK

A new project that will explore what infrastructure data is needed by local authorities to support the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK has been launched.

The Geospatial Commission’s discovery project aims to look into how location data can be better utilised to support the planning and delivery of EV charge points.

It includes workshops with 10 local authorities to identify opportunities and challenges for better use of location data in the rollout of EV charging infrastructure.

The project, undertaken by Frazer-Nash Consultancy, supports the government’s EV Infrastructure Strategy, which focuses on enabling the rollout of a robust EV charging infrastructure network by 2030.

Dr Steve Unger, Commissioner at the Geospatial Commission said: “Location data will play a key role in planning the UK’s transition to electric vehicles and help make net zero a reality.

“Through this project, the Geospatial Commission will understand the challenges faced by local authorities who wish to exploit location data. By working together, we will be able to unlock the potential for data-driven innovation in transport.”

The local authorities involved in the project are: Oxfordshire County Council, City of York Council, Norfolk County Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, West Sussex County Council, Cornwall Council, Kent County Council, Leeds City Council, Wiltshire Council and Cheshire East Council.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate from Leeds City Council added: “Over the last five years, Leeds has taken a range of actions, offering free electric van trials, discounted parking and requiring charge points in new developments, to accelerate our city’s transition to less polluting vehicles.

“With figures showing that the number of plug-in vehicles in Leeds has doubled over the last year, it is vitally important that we understand how best to expand and improve access to charging infrastructure for drivers on the go or without private parking. We are therefore excited to be part of this timely project.”