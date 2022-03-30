bp teams up with college to launch green skills programme in Teesside

bp has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Redcar & Cleveland College in Redcar, Teesside, to create educational programmes designed for those who are interested in working in clean energy industries.

The energy giant will provide £50,000 in funding for the development of a new ‘Clean Energy Education Hub’ at the college.

The ‘green department’ will train school leavers, apprentices and adult learners on the latest updates on clean energy technology.

Louise Kingham, bp’s UK Head of Country and Senior Vice President of Europe, said: “bp is backing Teesside. It is perfectly placed to become a world-class, low carbon energy hub, creating thousands of jobs in the region.

“We are committed to social and community investment in Britain and local partnerships, such as those we are announcing today, which will be crucial in turning our vision for the region into reality.”

Principal of Redcar and Cleveland College Jason Faulkner said: “Through our ‘Clean Energy Education Hub’ we will be able to equip school leavers and adults, of all ages, with the skills and training to build high-quality meaningful careers in the Tees Valley and having the support and expertise of employers such as bp is essential to that.”