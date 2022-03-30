Head of UN’s nuclear watchdog arrives in Ukraine

The Chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in war-torn Ukraine to meet with government officials and discuss ways to ensure the security of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The aim of Director-General Rafael Grossi’s visit is to provide safety support guidance for Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

One of them, Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been seized by Russian forces.

A few weeks ago, the Chair of the IEEE Ukraine Section told ELN the seizure of Ukraine’s nuclear power stations was a dangerous escalation of the military conflict between the two countries.

While IAEA experts plan to go to nuclear facilities, safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment will be sent to power station staff.

Director-General Grossi said: “The military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger.

“We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond,”

The Director-General tweeted: “Just crossed the border into Ukraine to start IAEA’s mission to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities.

“We must act now to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident.”