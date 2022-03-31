Portsmouth City Council to terminate Gazprom contract

Portsmouth City Council has unveiled plans to end its gas contract with Gazprom Energy.

The council entered into a three-year supply contract with Gazprom Energy, starting on 1st October 2021 having an end date of 30th September 2024.

The gas supplier won the contract through a tender process.

The contract is to supply natural gas to council buildings, including communal heating in social housing properties, schools and tenanted buildings.

A few days ago, the government has advised public organisations, including local authorities and hospitals to review all their energy contracts signed with Russian or Belarusian companies.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the British arm of Kremlin-backed gas giant Gazprom sought to find a buyer to avoid collapse amid companies’ rush to withdraw from a range of contracts.

Gazprom is believed to be the largest energy supplier, by volume, to British industrial and commercial clients, supplying around 22% of all gas to more than 30,000 clients, including public bodies.

A report presented to the Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet said: “The council will be liable for a termination payment which will include (but will not be limited to) Gazprom’s fees at approximately £45,000 per annum which would suggest the total cost brought about by this element of the charges would be circa £90,000 in total.

“This figure is unquantifiable as set out in further detail within the legal section of this report. In addition to any termination fee incurred as a result of service of notice an additional one-off fee of £16,875 would be payable to the broker.”

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson told ELN: “Portsmouth City Council has a contract for the supply of gas to some of its council-operated buildings.

“After reviewing the options available to terminate the contract, the City Council’s Cabinet on the 22nd March decided to instruct officers to serve contractual notice to terminate the Gazprom contract effective from the 30th June 2022 to end the contract on the 30th September 2022.”