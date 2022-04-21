Boris Johnson announces £1bn deals for green tech with India

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new commercial deals between India and the UK later today that will include up to £1 billion in investments.

Landing in Gujarat later today, as part of a two week visit to India, the Prime Minister will reveal that these sealed deals will include various software engineering exports and green technology.

Some of the deals include a new electric bus research and development centre in the UK opening, with headquarters in Chennai.

Indian electric truck maker Tevva Motors will invest in a new site in the Southeast that will create 500 jobs, with Indian software business Mastek investing £79 million to create 1,600 UK jobs in the next three years.

Going the other way, Northamptonshire business Scott Bader will supply Asian renewable energy companies with resins.

The Prime Minister commented: “As I arrive in India today, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together. From next-generation 5G telecoms and AI to new partnerships in health research and renewable energy – the UK and India are leading the world.

“Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunities for our people, and it will only go from strength-to-strength in the coming years.”