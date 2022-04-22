Finance & Markets

Wales & West Utilities joins forces to address fuel poverty

The gas emergency service has joined forces with distribution networks to provide £500k to a charity

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 22 April 2022
Image: Wales & West Utilities

Wales & West Utilities has announced a new partnership with gas distribution networks to help people who are worst hit by the energy crisis.

The gas emergency and pipeline service for Wales and southwest England has joined forces with Cadent, Northern Gas Networks and SGN to provide a combined £500,000 fund to charity Fuel Bank Foundation over two years.

The funds will be used to provide financial support to people struggling to pay their bills.

Matthew Cole, from Fuel Bank Foundation, said: “This new partnership with the UK’s energy networks means we can continue our vital work and support thousands more people with same-day financial support as well as working with those in need to address the wider issues they are struggling with.”

Nigel Winnan, Customer and Social Obligations Strategy Manager at Wales & West Utilities, commented: “We know that many households are struggling to pay their bills and this partnership will provide emergency support to those in real need.”

