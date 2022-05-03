Millions of British homes ‘don’t meet insulation standards’

A new report has highlighted the state of emergency the UK’s housing stock is in regarding the adaptation of energy efficiency measures.

A study of 21 million homes suggests the majority, an estimated 58% of properties across England and Wales only meet insulation standards of 1976 or older.

The research, conducted by EDF and property data platform Sprift also found less than a tenth of homes have an insulation age of 2002 or younger.

Nearly 37% of households stated that they have updated their insulation, according to the study.

Consumer research of 2,000 UK homeowners to support the study found that a quarter stated that they have not updated their insulation because it’s too expensive to install.

A few days ago, the Association for Decentralised Energy wrote to the government calling for a rapid scale-up of green measures for households across the UK to protect them from future energy price rises.

Earlier this year, a report by Halifax suggested nearly 60% of the homes in England and Wales could need work to meet the target of EPC C rating by 2035.