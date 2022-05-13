Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Plants on the Moon!

Scientists claim that “for the first time in history” terrestrial plants have grown in lunar soil

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 13 May 2022
Lunar plants (Image: UF/IFAS, Tyler Jones)

Plants are over the moon following a new scientific breakthrough.

By using a few teaspoons of lunar soil gathered from Apollo missions, scientists from the University of Florida grew plants, a “lunar garden” as they described it, with just water, light and other nutrients.

In a new study, published in the “Communications Biology” journal, the team behind the discovery showed that plants can successfully sprout and grow in lunar soil.

Their research investigated how plants respond biologically to the moon’s soil, also known as lunar regolith, which is radically different from soil found on Earth.

It is believed it is the first time in history that plans found on the Earth have grown in soil taken from the moon.

Rob Ferl, Professor of Horticultural Sciences at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and one of the study’s authors said: “For future, longer space missions, we may use the moon as a hub or launching pad.

“It makes sense that we would want to use the soil that’s already there to grow plants. So, what happens when you grow plants in lunar soil, something that is totally outside of a plant’s evolutionary experience?

“What would plants do in a lunar greenhouse? Could we have lunar farmers?”

Image: UF/IFAS photo by Tyler Jones

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast