Severn Trent to slash water bills for 100k customers

People on low incomes can see their water bills cut by 90%.

Severn Trent has announced it will support its customers facing cost of living pressures through its £30 million fund.

Rick Blackmore, CBI Midlands Director, said: “The rising cost of living is having an acute impact on families and businesses across the country and support for those most in need is essential and welcome.”

The Consumer Council for Water said: “Noone should have to worry about being able to afford something as essential as water.

“We are delighted Severn Trent is boosting its support for low-income households at a time of crisis for many people.”

Earlier this week, Ofwat published new guidelines for water companies to help customers pay bills, get help and repay debts.