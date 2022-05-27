Inquiry: Could Wylfa be the UK’s next nuclear power station?

A new inquiry looking at nuclear energy in Wales and whether Wylfa could be the UK’s next nuclear power station has been launched by the Welsh Affairs Committee.

It follows a one-off evidence session the Committee held in September 2021 when members heard from industry and safety experts, potential developers at the site and a senior official at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The Committee will now be building on this evidence base and will consider Wales’ role in the UK Government’s nuclear ambitions, the economic impact of a new nuclear power station at Wylfa and the development of nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

Nuclear power stations currently provide 15% of British electricity supply – by 2050, the UK Government aims to power 25% of British homes using nuclear energy under its Energy Security Strategy, which also mentions Wylfa on Anglesey as one of the sites that could be given the go-ahead.

Stephen Crabb MP, Welsh Affairs Committee Chair said: “For many years, there has been back and forth over a new nuclear power station at Wylfa. Now that the government has made clear in its Energy Security Strategy that nuclear is back on the table, Wylfa Newydd appears top of the list.

“Our Committee is keen to scrutinise the Government’s plans to revive nuclear energy generation in Wales, and support for nuclear technologies like small modular reactors. I invite anyone with views to submit evidence to our Committee.”

The inquiry is seeking views until 12th August 2022.