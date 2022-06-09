WEBINAR – The Key to Future-Proofing your Real Estate Portfolio: An ESG Perspective

REGISTER HERE

Discover the practical steps that can be taken to future-proof real estate by effectively managing portfolio risks from an ESG perspective.

During this webinar, Vicky Cotton, ESG Director at Workman LLP, and Paul Edwards, Operations Director at Alfa Energy Group, explore the following topics:

What is the business case for ESG in real estate?

The main challenges when integrating ESG factors into portfolios

How to mitigate energy risks including escalating prices, security of supply and ineffective data collection and management

What practical steps can be taken to drive efficiency and maximise building performance?

The smart technologies available to support long-term portfolio resilience

The Workman approach to ESG There will also be a live poll with a Q&A session at the end

SPEAKERS

Vicky Cotton, ESG Director, Workman LLP

With 25 years’ experience in real estate, including 13 in property management, Vicky is extremely experienced and well educated on ESG in the built environment. Well versed within the field of environmental and sustainability management in the wider property industry, Vicky has strong relationships with many leading real estate investors and is Chair of the Better Buildings Partnership’s (BBP) Managing Agents Partnership (MAP).

Paul Edwards, Operations Director, Alfa Energy Group

Paul is an energy professional with more than 30 years of energy industry experience and an extensive knowledge on real estate energy solutions. During that time, Paul has worked for energy consultancies and energy suppliers, managing complex multi-site clients. As Operations Director at Alfa Energy, Paul is responsible for delivering an end-to-end process of risk managed procurement solutions, bureau and sales support services and ensuring excellent levels of customer service.

Workman LLP

The largest, independent commercial property management and building consultancy firm in the UK. Workman operates from a nationwide network of 12 UK offices and two in France. The firm has more than 700 staff, including 250 in property management accounts and 100 in building consultancy. There are an additional 350 site-based staff employed at its clients’ assets. Workman’s clients include leading institutional and sector-specialist investors, private property companies, public sector bodies and a growing number of overseas investors.

Alfa Energy Group

An international energy, sustainability, and technology consultant partner with 200 employees over four international locations. For over 25 years, Alfa Energy Group has been servicing its clients’ needs through energy and water management, sustainability, and compliance consulting, and an intuitive ecosystem of user-driven energy, water, and carbon management software platforms. With coveted awards, an international industry-wide recognition, and clever simple solutions, today it is partnering with clients to establish and deliver pivotal net zero strategies.

