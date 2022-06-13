E.ON donates more than €700k for Ukrainians

Energy supplier E.ON has announced it has donated more than €700,000 (£595,000) to the German Red Cross for people in Ukraine.

Employees from all business units of the E.ON Group donated around €350,000 (£297,000) in the last three months and the company doubled this amount.

The aid is expected to support people in Ukraine and those who have already fled their homes.

Christian Reuter, Secretary-General of the German Red Cross, said: “So far, more than six million people have fled the country, mostly women and children as well as the elderly.

“This is the biggest humanitarian disaster in Europe since the end of the Second World War. This makes us all the more appreciative of E.ON’s commitment.”

E.ON Board Member Victoria Ossadnik who coordinated the company’s relief efforts, said: “We experience the hardship caused by the war very closely in our company – the colleagues at our subsidiaries in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary see the terrible humanitarian effects of this inconceivable war from close proximity to Ukraine every day.”