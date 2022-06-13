Thousands of private renters could miss out on government’s energy bill support

More than half a million people could miss out on the government’s support for rising energy bills.

Citizen’s Advice has warned that private renters might not benefit from this discount as their landlords might pocket the money.

The charity suggests households on low incomes, young people and people of colour will be disproportionately impacted by this risk.

It stresses that there is currently no legal requirement for landlords to pass on the £400 energy grant to their tenants and no guidance on how it should be managed fairly by landlords.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended for. We’re worried that many tenants are falling through the cracks, putting them at risk of missing out on money to help them with soaring bills.

“Renters must be able to take control of their energy payments if they want to, so they can get all the support they need. The government should also bring forward clear guidance for landlords to make sure tenants don’t miss out on the upcoming £400 energy grant.”

ELN has contacted Ofgem for a response.