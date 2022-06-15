Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Germans reportedly working on rescue plan for Gazprom Germania

A deal will reportedly see five to ten billion euros lent to the company

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 15 June 2022
Image: nitpicker / Shutterstock

Germany is reportedly preparing a multi-billion rescue package for Gazprom Germania, a subsidiary of the Russian energy giant that was abandoned by the main group earlier this year.

According to Reuters talks are currently at an advanced stage and a deal for up to a €10 billion (£8.6bn) loan could be announced later this week.

Sources close to the agreement told Reuters that state-owned development bank KfW will act as a lender in the reported deal.

The aid package, which was first reported by Bloomberg, aims to keep the company afloat amid soaring energy prices. 

In April, the firm was transferred to Germany’s regulator to ensure energy security.

A few days later, the Bundesnetzagentur announced it appointed Dr Egbert Laege, a former member of the executive board of E.ON Ruhrgas, as an administrator of the Gazprom Germania.

ELN has approached Gazprom Germania for a response.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast