Germans reportedly working on rescue plan for Gazprom Germania

Germany is reportedly preparing a multi-billion rescue package for Gazprom Germania, a subsidiary of the Russian energy giant that was abandoned by the main group earlier this year.

According to Reuters talks are currently at an advanced stage and a deal for up to a €10 billion (£8.6bn) loan could be announced later this week.

Sources close to the agreement told Reuters that state-owned development bank KfW will act as a lender in the reported deal.

The aid package, which was first reported by Bloomberg, aims to keep the company afloat amid soaring energy prices.

In April, the firm was transferred to Germany’s regulator to ensure energy security.

A few days later, the Bundesnetzagentur announced it appointed Dr Egbert Laege, a former member of the executive board of E.ON Ruhrgas, as an administrator of the Gazprom Germania.

ELN has approached Gazprom Germania for a response.