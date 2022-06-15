Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Birds make SSE Renewables slim down its new wind farm area

The company has cut its Berwick Bank Wind Farm boundaries by 20% before it submits the project for planning consent

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 15 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

SSE Renewables has confirmed its plans to reduce the overall area for its proposed Berwick Bank Wind Farm by around 20%.

The change to the project’s boundaries is one of several measures being taken by the team to reduce potential effects on ornithology as well as benthic and shellfish ecology.

The decision follows consultation and other ornithological studies.

SSE said although the overall area will be reduced, that will not impact the total capacity of the project which will remain the same at 4.1GW.

Berwick Bank Wind Farm Project Director Alex Meredith said: “We are committed that this trailblazing project will play a part in addressing the nature emergency as well as the climate emergency.

“That is why we have been determined to propose as environmentally sensitive a design as possible.”

Image: SSE Renewables

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast