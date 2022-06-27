Nuclear watchdog “increasingly concerned” for staff of Ukrainian power station

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a stark warning about the welfare of Ukrainian staff at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has said the situation for Ukrainian staff at the country’s largest nuclear power station is “deteriorating”.

IAEA’s Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “The situation at this major nuclear power plant is clearly untenable.

“We are informed that Ukrainian staff are operating the facility under extremely stressful conditions while the site is under the control of Russian armed forces. The recent reports are very troubling and further deepen my concern about the well-being of personnel there.”

Mr Grossi has also highlighted the necessity of an IAEA-led team travelling “as soon as possible” to the facility in southern Ukraine.