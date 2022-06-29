The winter ahead is not the main concern if you want to secure value in the current market

Topics explored include:

European LNG imports impacted and Nord Stream flows have dropped

If supplies don’t return following maintenance, we look at what it means for gas prices

Gas demand moderation requested in Germany

Oil prices are rangebound, driven by headlines and propped up by increasing demand from China

Carbon is also rangebound following ETS reform approval, with upside movement expected due to coal demand this winter

Spot prices for power remain high, while the curve shows significantly better value

The winter ahead should not be your main concern

