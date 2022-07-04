Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK’s LNG imports doubled in first quarter

The UK has seen a steep increase in LNG regas because of the energy crunch caused by the war in Ukraine

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 4 July 2022
Image: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

UK’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in the first quarter of 2022 reached the highest level recorded over a decade.

The latest data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy shows that the amount of LNG imported to the UK increased by almost 50% in the first three months of the year.

The UK holds the second-largest LNG regasification infrastructure in Europe, with the largest
being in Spain.

The UK has acted as a gateway for gas to enter European pipelines and meet demand, as countries moved away from importing Russian gas.

The report suggests LNG imported from Russia fell by 68% compared to the same period last year as the UK looks to phase out Russian imports.

BEIS statistics also show that gas exports substantially increased in the first quarter as UK regasification infrastructure was used to feed European gas supply.

Exports more than doubled, driven by a rise in pipeline exports to Belgium and the Netherlands.

As these interconnectors are bidirectional, their increased utilisation for exports led to a corresponding fall in imports.

This resulted in an 11% reduction in total imports to the UK.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast