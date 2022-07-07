Shell joins massive Qatari LNG project

Shell has announced its investment in a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project which is described as the largest project in the history of the LNG industry.

The energy giant, which signed a deal with QatarEnergy, will hold 25% in a joint venture company that will own 25% of the North Field East expansion project.

The deal includes four mega LNG trains with a combined annual capacity of 32 million tonnes.

The project will be integrated with carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce emissions.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said: “Through its pioneering integration with carbon capture and storage, this landmark project will help provide LNG the world urgently needs with a lower carbon footprint.

“Lower carbon natural gas is a key pillar of our “Powering Progress” strategy and will also help us achieve our target of becoming a net zero emissions business by 2050.”