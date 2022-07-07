Industry reacts to government’s Electricity Security Bill

The government announced the Energy Security Bill yesterday as part of the Queen’s Speech.

The Bill is set to bring £100 billion in private sector investment into diversifying the UK’s energy mix by 2030.

But what does the industry think of the Energy Security Bill?

Renewables, the cheapest way to net zero

Nick Sharpe, Director of Communications and Strategy at Scottish Renewables, said the new Bill sets out a number of positive developments for the renewable energy industry.

Mr Sharpe added: “While the Bill focuses on fossil fuel and nuclear energy it is important to recognise that renewables like wind and solar are the cheapest and fastest way to add new electricity generation capacity and speed the transition to net zero, which is the best way to ensure the UK’s energy security in the long term.”

Need for a new market regulation approach

Responding to the publication of the Energy Security Bill, RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said: “The measures set out in the Bill will accelerate the UK’s transition to energy independence by enabling us to deploy innovative home-grown renewable technologies at scale.

“These proposals will help consumers by cutting expensive gas imports and replacing them with locally-generated clean power which we control.

“But to speed up this transition, we need a new approach to how the market is regulated and that should start with a net zero duty on Ofgem so that all decisions on the future of the market are aligned with our decarbonisation targets.”

Landmark moment for decentralised energy

Caroline Bragg, Director of Policy and Research at the Association for Decentralised Energy, said: “The introduction of the Energy Security Bill to Parliament is a landmark moment for decentralised energy.

“With new primary legislation to support a smarter energy system and to place heat networks on an equal footing to other infrastructure, this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get back on track and place decentralised energy technologies at the heart of the UK’s work to strengthen energy security and deliver net zero.”

Support for hydrogen villages

In response to the 26 measures included in the Bill, Ged Barlow, Chief Executive of the industrial cluster Net Zero North West, said: “Reforming the role of Ofgem could enable pioneering peer-to-peer trading projects such as the regional smart grid being developed in Cheshire in the North West to become a reality and drive down energy costs.

“Driving private sector investment into net zero will be critical and while we welcome the commitment to carbon capture and hydrogen we urge the government to rapidly publish further detail on business models to bolster investor confidence.

“We’d also call for the Bill to support both the hydrogen villages planned for the North West and the North East to really kick start the hydrogen revolution in the home.”

It “will not address the immediate energy crisis “

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has responded to the publication of the Energy Security Bill, saying it ‘will not address the immediate energy crisis’, despite some ‘sensible reforms’.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the REA, said: “Overall, this package will not address the immediate energy crisis, given the total lack of focus on delivering energy efficiency.

Nor will it significantly accelerate the deployment of renewable and low carbon generation given little attention given to existing market barriers to the deployment of established renewable power, heat or transport technologies.

“As highlighted by the Climate Change Committee last week, these new powers and reforms must also be met with firm and ambitious policies to ensure our Net Zero targets can actually be reached.”