Government unleashes £1bn package to make schools greener

Nearly sixty schools are set to receive environmentally friendly rebuilds or refurbishments

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 13 July 2022
Image: LD Media UK/Shutterstock

Sixty one schools across the UK are set to receive green rebuilds or refurbishments as part of a £1 billion government investment.

The project, part of the Prime Minister’s flagship School Rebuilding Programme, aims to update and modernise buildings creating facilities such as music rooms, dining areas and sports halls.

The new school buildings will have net zero carbon operations, helping meet the government’s emissions target.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said: “Our School Rebuilding Programme is already making a difference to the lives of pupils and their teachers.

“It is creating greener school sites that are fit for the future and that local communities can be proud of.”

Earlier this year, a survey conducted by regional education charity Schools North East showed that almost 30% of schools could be put into deficit because of rising costs.

